New Restaurant Opens On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
The Rabbit's Foot Bar & Grill
The Rabbit's Foot Bar & Grill Photo Credit: Mindy M. / Yelp

A new restaurant that offers artisanal beer and a rotating seasonal menu has opened on Long Island.

The Rabbit’s Foot Bar & Grill hosted its grand opening in Nassau County on Saturday, Sept. 25. 

The restaurant is located at 646 South Broadway in Hicksville.

The eatery’s menu lists a variety of sandwiches, including a pesto chicken panini made with homemade sauce and a shrimp BLT wrap.

"This new spot is one to check out," Cristina-Marie C., of Bethpage, wrote in a Yelp review. "It has a nice variety on the menu with a lot of options. I had the chicken pesto panini which was delicious. I really like how it wasn't all bread and it had nice fresh ingredients. I got sweet potato waffle fries which were sliced thin and very crispy to my liking."

The Rabbit’s Foot also offers an option for guests to build their own burgers or pizzas. 

The business also advertises a variety of craft and artisanal beers and cocktails. 

Learn more about the menu and hours on the Rabbit’s Foot website.

