New Long Island Restaurant Drawing Rave Reviews

A new restaurant that opened its doors on Long Island is seeing a positive response to its wide selection of dishes.

Beit Zaytoon is located at 468 Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead.

According to the owners, the Lebanese eatery is focused on offering healthy meals using fresh ingredients.

Menu offerings include dips such as hummus and baba ghannouj, which is made with smoked eggplant tahini and lemon.

The menu also features a selection of dishes from the grill, including grilled salmon filet, along with chicken and beef shawarma.

"I've gotten food from here a few times and every time everything I've ordered has been delicious," Caitlin L., of New York, wrote in a Yelp review. "I tried the baba ghannouj this time and it was smoky and creamy and had that really full eggplant taste. The chicken shawarma is always so tender and the spices are so warm and inviting, it's my favorite thing on the menu."

Online reviewers have also praised the restaurant's savory pastries, including the falafel.

"The falafel had a crunchy exterior and a soft, flavorful inside," Yelp reviewer Meridi A., of Syosset, said. "The rehab salad (eggplant, tomato, parsley) is a MUST try. The meat dishes were served with a well-seasoned rice and we would definitely order these again too!"

Learn more about the menu on Beit Zaytoon's website.

