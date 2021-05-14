Long Island Municipality To Get $10M Grant For Downtown Upgrades

Seven projects are planned in a Long Island municipality that was awarded a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award.

Baldwin was one of the communities in New York to receive a grant that is earmarked to “enrich the community with key catalytic projects,” according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Officials said that Baldwin will “incorporate mixed-used transit-oriented development, improve pedestrian connections, and support small businesses to create places where residents, commuters, and visitors want to shop, dine, and recreate.”

“We are focused on building New York State back better than ever before and these strategic investments in Peekskill and Baldwin will play an important role in our economic resurgence," Cuomo said in a statement.

"The Downtown Revitalization Initiative continues to work with and empower local communities to reimagine their cities to create a brighter future for present and future generations,” he added. "By investing in the infrastructure, we can help attract even more new businesses, residents, and visitors to these areas.”

According to officials, Baldwin “has long recognized its assets, including transit access and transit-oriented development opportunities, historic features, and a diverse and engaged community.

"Through the DRI, the community envisions Baldwin as a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly, and mixed-use downtown, with an active, compact, multi-modal Long Island Rail Road Station (LIRR) station area at its center," they said. "This vision also incorporates a productive mix of land uses and innovative green infrastructure components to create a place where residents, commuters and visitors want to shop, dine, and recreate.

Projects planned to be funded in Baldwin include:

Build a Mixed-Use Development at Milburn Plaza - $2,000,000;

Redevelop 775 Brooklyn Avenue for Mixed-Use Transit-Oriented Development -$3,500,000;

Build a Mixed-Use Development at 2130 and 2134-2138 Grand Avenue - $1,000,000;

Develop Affordable Workforce Housing at Baldwin Commons - $850,000;

Provide Financial Assistance to Property Owners through a Downtown Improvement Grant Program - $600,000;

Improve Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Along Merrick Road - $1,500,000;

Establish a Unique Baldwin Identity with a Branding and Marketing Program - $250,000.

“Through the DRI, the city intends to crystallize its identity as a regional arts destination, a vibrant hub for businesses and jobs, and a center for tourism,” officials stated. “The DRI also aims to improve connectivity between the scenic waterfront, transit centers, and the downtown mixed-use community.

"New York State is investing in downtowns across Long Island and helping these communities realize their visions."

"The Downtown Revitalization Initiative investments have the power to reinvigorate local communities, particularly after challenges brought on by COVID-19," New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado stated.

"These strategic projects, selected through a collaborative planning process, will add new mixed-use developments, bolster local businesses, and create more pedestrian-friendly downtowns for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come. I look forward to seeing these exciting projects come to life."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who calls Baldwin home, said she was "thrilled to see this important revitalization project in (her) hometown).

"It will boost our local economy and allow the Baldwin downtown to finally live up to its potential," she said. "Nassau County will continue working with our towns and villages to utilize their streets and open spaces to attract diners and shoppers, and encourage the developing of housing in our downtowns.

"As we drive forward on the road to recovery, reviving our downtowns will be a key focus for Nassau."

