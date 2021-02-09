Long Island Eatery Has Become Hotspot For Steaks, Sushi

Rare650 is carving out a reputation as one of Long Island’s premier steakhouses - even during a pandemic.

Local foodies are buzzing about the Syosset restaurant’s fine food, friendly, knowledgable staff, and inviting, sumptuous ambiance - which includes sipping cocktails under the stars from inside a tropical, glass Conservatory with plush seating.

Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the restaurant business, Rare650 added an order-online take-out menu to its services offered. This means you can get the unique treat of enjoying Rare650’s exotic steaks, authentic sushi, and selections from an international raw bar at home.

To create a safe dining experience, Rare650 provides social distancing between guests and has staff adhere to strict cleaning and sanitation policies as well as don face masks.

“Excellent meal, excellent service, great atmosphere. COVID precautions were enforced while dining,” said K.F. of Jersey City, New Jersey, in a December 2020 Yelp review. “Came here for my boyfriend's birthday and we did not regret it. We will definitely be back.”

Rare650 is an Anthony Scotto Restaurant. Scotto specializes in upscale dining. The restaurant group also owns Blackstone, Insignia, One10, Opus Steakhouse, and Jewel, which will re-open in the spring. Scotto also recently purchased the former Wonder Bread Factory in Melville and has started construction on a new restaurant there.

Scotto opened Rare650 in 2009 inside a Hampton’s-style mansion with a Manhattan-inspired interior. Many guests have been enjoying Rare650 for years, but have recently been additionally impressed with how Rare650 is adapting to COVID-19.

“First and foremost, all COVID-19 protocols we're being enforced from entry to the restaurant through the entirety of the meal and departure,” said Yelp poster Andrew K. of NYC, in a late-November 2020 review. “Service was quick and efficient. Drinks came out in a timely fashion as were the refills no matter the type of drink.

"Food came out perfectly timed in regards to the time between appetizers and mains and finally dessert. Highly recommend the sliders as the sauce paired perfectly with the meat which was cooked to temp. Sides wise the brussels sprouts were some of the best I've had, mashes potatoes had perfect texture and the creamed spinach was also delicious. One critique on the burrata and bacon dish, give us more bacon. Aside from that, top-notch meal.”

Rare650, 650 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, is open Tuesday-Sunday and closed on Monday. Contact the restaurant for reservations, catering, or special events at (516) 496-8000 or rare650.com.

