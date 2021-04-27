Long Island Eatery Gets High Marks For Outdoor Dining, Menu With Variety Of Options

If you're ready for some true American cuisine with an elegant flair, then a restaurant on Long Island is sure to fit the bill.
Gatsby's Landing in Roslyn is known for its creative use of seasonal, organic, and farm-fresh ingredients to create its menu line-up that includes everything from grilled octopus to steaks of all kinds, duck, and lamb, to interesting pasta dishes. Oh, and homemade ice cream sandwiches.
It's a fave with Yelpers and foodies on Long Island, especially for its scenic outdoor seating and vintage feel -- the name is based on the book the "Great Gatsby."
A glance on Yelp and its ton of five-star ratings, show some favorites seem to be blue crab sliders, the custom drinks, the steaks, and yes, the desserts.
One Yelper put it this way: "For dinner, my boyfriend and I ordered raw oysters to start, the porterhouse for 2, and the fingerling potatoes and broccoli as a side. I normally judge steakhouses based on their porterhouse as they are not easy to cook evenly, and even though this place isn't a steakhouse, they did a fantastic job. It was cooked very evenly, was tender, and kept us full. Everything was delicious and we said we would come back, and we did."
Another said: "Loved my experience here! Service was lovely and accommodating. We came on a random Tuesday at 4 PM and basically had the whole back room to ourselves. Each table is sectioned off by a clear divider for extra Covid precaution which I appreciated. We were celebrating a birthday and our waitress gave us a sparkling candle which was so nice."
Yet another added: "My boyfriend and I came here over the weekend on a spur-of-the-moment day trip out to the island and this has been added to our GO-TO list!"
A lot of diners also enjoy the brunch which features a wide assortment of foods and many commented on the lovely view outside, where seating is first come first serve.
Reservations are suggested for inside seating. Prices are moderate to mid-high.
Service was rated as excellent and the desserts and drinks are said to be a must.
The restaurant is located at 1362 Old Northern Blvd.
