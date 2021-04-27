Long Island Eatery Gets High Marks For Outdoor Dining, Menu With Variety Of Options

If you're ready for some true American cuisine with an elegant flair, then a restaurant on Long Island is sure to fit the bill.

Gatsby's Landing in Roslyn is known for its creative use of seasonal, organic, and farm-fresh ingredients to create its menu line-up that includes everything from grilled octopus to steaks of all kinds, duck, and lamb, to interesting pasta dishes. Oh, and homemade ice cream sandwiches.

Homemade ice cream sandwiches. Yelp

It's a fave with Yelpers and foodies on Long Island, especially for its scenic outdoor seating and vintage feel -- the name is based on the book the "Great Gatsby."

A glance on Yelp and its ton of five-star ratings, show some favorites seem to be blue crab sliders, the custom drinks, the steaks, and yes, the desserts.

The outdoor seating area is limited to four people per table. Yelp

One Yelper put it this way: "For dinner, my boyfriend and I ordered raw oysters to start, the porterhouse for 2, and the fingerling potatoes and broccoli as a side. I normally judge steakhouses based on their porterhouse as they are not easy to cook evenly, and even though this place isn't a steakhouse, they did a fantastic job. It was cooked very evenly, was tender, and kept us full. Everything was delicious and we said we would come back, and we did."

Another said: "Loved my experience here! Service was lovely and accommodating. We came on a random Tuesday at 4 PM and basically had the whole back room to ourselves. Each table is sectioned off by a clear divider for extra Covid precaution which I appreciated. We were celebrating a birthday and our waitress gave us a sparkling candle which was so nice."

Yet another added: "My boyfriend and I came here over the weekend on a spur-of-the-moment day trip out to the island and this has been added to our GO-TO list!"

Blue crab sliders Yelp

A lot of diners also enjoy the brunch which features a wide assortment of foods and many commented on the lovely view outside, where seating is first come first serve.

Reservations are suggested for inside seating. Prices are moderate to mid-high.

Service was rated as excellent and the desserts and drinks are said to be a must.

The restaurant is located at 1362 Old Northern Blvd.

