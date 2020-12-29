Long Island Eatery Gets High Marks For Its Tasty Sauce, Classic Italian Staples

The winner of the Bethpage Best of Long Island Award for best Italian restaurant, Gallery Four has also won the hearts of diners for their house-made sauce, primo chicken parm, and reasonable price point.

"Lived in Lynbrook for 3 years and always drove by this spot but never went in, such a shame because this was the best sauce I have ever had here on Long Island," wrote Yelp! reviewer David D. of Gallery Four. "The decor is from the '90s but so are the prices and the food is great.

"Our new favorite Italian spot, pizza is good because their sauce is sweet and not bitter like most places. Chicken park and shrimp parm for $14 you eat for two days. Love it!"

Founded in 1979, The Gallery Four Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant has been serving up pizzas and Italian classics to Long Islanders for years.

The most expensive item on their menu, a Sicilian pie, is just over $20, with other pizzas costing $17.50 and a plain cheese pizza coming in at $13.95. Only a handful of menu items cost over $17.

Among items on the extensive menu at Gallery Four are:

A number of "antipasti" items, like fried zucchini, stuffed mushrooms, fried ravioli, cold antipasto, and baked clams

A sizeable pasta selection, including baked manicotti, stuffed shells, and homemade lasagna

Hot soups for under $5, including chicken noodle, minestrone alla Milanese and stracciatella alla romano

Stuffed eggplant, eggplant, chicken, veal, veal cutlet, and chicken cutlet parmigiana

Chicken Gallery, made with chicken breast in white sauce topped with ham, broccoli and mozzarella

Chicken marsala

Veal scallopine with peppers, veal scallopine marsala, and veal scallopine marsala with mushrooms

Chicken cacciatore

Chicken Francese

Zuppa di clams ala posillipo

Mussels fra diavolo

Stuffed filet of sole

The restaurant also has a number of hero sandwiches and a selection of traditional pizza pies.

"Nothing fancy but a good simple meal at a fair price with the nicest people," wrote Ed M. on Yelp! "Came here because we wanted just that, an unpretentious place that has good food. Glad we came, look forward to going back."

