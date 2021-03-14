Long Island Asian Eatery Has Menu Full Of Fresh, Flavorful Dishes

There’s one word that may best define Fuku Asian Cusine - polished.

Everything from the fresh, beautifully arranged dishes, to the high gloss on the sushi bar has an air of passion for perfection at the Bethpage eatery.

The Bento boxes are laid out by color and shape; sushi and sashimi are cut with tenderness, and the hibachi is marvelous to watch.

Fuku (sometimes written as"Fukee") is a sushi bar and Asian fusion restaurant that opened in 2019, just a season or two before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the national economy.

It was enough time for Fuku to make a big impression on local diners, though, who seem to agree that Fuku serves some of the freshest seafood around and in a spotless environment.

At Fuku, men standouts include Bento teriyaki, Ceviche seafood salad, Salmon skin salad, Duck spring rolls, Honey back ribs, Blackened tuna Tataki, Fried oyster and avocado roll, 107 Roll (shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, mango avocado, soybean paper, spicy crab meat, and special sauce), Kung Pao chicken, Soba, and fried bananas.

Yelp foodie Matt S. of Hicksville said the food at Fuku packs in a lot of flavor.

“What can I say the freshest fish with combinations that explode with flavor in your mouth,” Matt S. said. “The Owner May is also your server and she makes you feel like family immediately upon being seated. The prices are very fair and the tables are Covid compliant. Sushi Chef is very creative and will make just about anything you want.”

Staff pay great attention to detail, but the restaurant still feels relaxed.

The atmosphere is casual with high-backed booths and plenty of seats at the sushi bar. Lights glow softly from glass balls above the tables and the bright, fresh food really pops on the white plates.

Yelp foodie Mark O. of Glen Head said he appreciates Fuku’s food, dining experience, and prices.

“Excellent quality and reasonable prices. You pay only a few dollars more for lunch compared to Chinese takeout and the food is very fresh, tasty, and healthy with satisfying portions,” Mark O. said. “Chicken teriyaki bento is all-white meat, with fresh broccoli. Even the rice is fresh! Very little oil used here. This is my new favorite Chinese/Japanese takeout place!!! There are closer places to me but I will go the extra couple miles to come here.”

Fuku, 440 North Wantagh Ave., Bethpage, is open Tuesday-Friday, 12:30-9 p.m.; Saturday, 1-9 p.m.; Sunday, 2-9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday. Contact Fuku at (516) 933-7225 and fukuasiancuisine.com.

