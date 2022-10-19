Here Are 5 Favorites For Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwiches On Long Island

Yelp has shared a list of several favorite spots to grab a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on Long Island.

The online review website listed a variety of businesses in the region that customers have praised highly for their breakfast offerings.

Hometown Bakeshop

The owners of this Centerport eatery, located at 2 Little Neck Road, report on the restaurant's website that they use fresh ingredients for the bakeshop's sweet and savory creations.

"I don't even know where to start but I'll try with breakfast," Amit R. said in a review. "They bake all their breads on site - focaccia, biscuit and your regular rolls are all options for an epic bacon, egg and chee sandwich."

Sophia's Place Deli and Grocery

Located in Huntington, at 9 Semon Road, this deli has garnered praise from a number of customers for its breakfast sandwiches.

"This place has always been my go-to for sandwiches," Abhishek K. wrote. "I recommend the bacon, egg, and cheese with salt, pepper, ketchup. I dont live in NY anymore, but I go out of my way during my visits to get a sandwich at least once from this place (even over NY style pizza!)"

Sabeli

This business, located in Syosset, at 623 Jericho Turnpike, is known for its salad bar, coffee bar, and fresh bagels.

"Do yourself a favor and go enjoy a giant bacon-egg-cheese bagel with an iced coffee for $5.00 like I did. 100% better than fast food and you actually support a local business," Drake D. wrote in a Yelp review.

Blondie's Bake Shop

Located in Centerport, at 90A Washington Dr., this bakery serves egg sandwiches daily until noon.

"Great place! Such good coffee, pastries, and service! Definitely my favorite bakery ever! I would recommend their scones but everything is good," Sara C. wrote in a review.

Bagels Santa Fe

Located in East Meadow, at 529 East Meadow Ave., this bagel shop has received numerous positive reviews from Yelpers.

"All of our baked goods are created with care and baked in small batches with fresh, seasonal, and wholesome ingredients," Deanna P. said.

