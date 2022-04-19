Dix Hills Eatery Has Best Gluten-Free Menu On Long Island

A bakery on Long Island has been voted the best gluten-free menu for its large selection of yummy treats for those who suffer from Celiac disease or have a gluten allergy.

Bliss Pastries, located in Suffolk County in Dix Hills was voted the best Gluten-Free menu by Bethpage Best of Long Island 2022.

Known for its tasty brownies, cakes, and muffins, the road to the success of the bakery came about as a search by one Long Island woman to make something sweet to eat for her daughter who has Celiac disease.

Owner Stacy Malinow, whose daughter was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2005, was disappointed with the gluten-free options in the stores, so she baked and baked until she came up with the perfect product.

After getting lots of compliments, her next step was to open a bakery, which also specializes in nut-free options.

"I named my company Bliss Pastries LLC because when people who avoid gluten can eat something without gluten but that tastes and looks just as good, the look on their face says it all; it's pure bliss," Malinow said on Yelp.

She added that the bakery also makes large chocolate chip cookie pies in various sizes that can be decorated for special occasions.

They also ship nationwide, so friends and family can be treated as well.

The bakery is located at 8 Wedgewood Drive, Dix Hills. For special orders call 917-972-0377.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.