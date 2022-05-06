Deer Park Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Grilled Cheese, Voters Say

Known for its local, craft brews, wines, cider, and mead, a popular Long Island eatery is being celebrated for its comfort food, not its drink menu.

In Suffolk County, Hops Scotch Bottle Shop on Long Island Avenue in Deer Park has been voted Long Island’s “Best Grilled Cheese,” according to a newly released poll.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

They highlighted the restaurant’s comfort foods - specifically its grilled cheese choices - as something worth pairing with its popular drinks.

“Not only is Hops Scotch Bottle Shop a prime spot for tasting local, independent craft beers, it’s also a great place to eat,” they wrote. “And of course, comfort food is on the menu."

They also noted that Long Islanders can stay and have their grilled cheese, take it home, or have it delivered from Hops Scotch Bar Bottle Shop.

The restaurant features no less than six specialty grilled cheeses, from the humble “Classic American” to the “White Pizza Grilled Cheese,” which features shredded mozzarella, creamy ricotta, drizzled extra virgin olive oil, and garlic Texas toast, with a side of potato chips.

There are also dessert options that include a variety of melted s’mores and the “Creme a la Cookie-Grilled Dessert Sandwich.”

“When it comes to grilled cheese, Long Islanders have found something special at Hops Scotch Bottle Shop and have voted it the best grilled cheese on Long Island,” organizers added.

“With the bread grilled and cheese melted to perfection, it is the only bar food you’ll want to pair with the many beers, wines, ciders, and meads that this beer garden has to offer.”

The complete "Bethpage Best of LI" results can be found here.

