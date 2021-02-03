COVID-19: Pandemic Creates New Crop Of Customers Boosting Sales For Some Suburban Businesses

With all of the business closures caused by COVID-19, there may not have been anyone who predicted the pandemic could give Main Street a boost.

But that’s just what people are seeing in the suburbs. More and more people stuck at home are checking out their local shops, according to a recent article in The New York Times.

By some estimates, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic restrictions meant to stop the spread of the disease shuttered almost 100,000 businesses nationally.

“Repeat business is particularly important for small businesses in the suburbs, and some are finding that customers who came in for the first time during the pandemic are coming back,” said the NYT article, “Why Some Suburban Businesses Are Thriving During the Pandemic.”

“At the same time, many longtime customers are being extra supportive during this difficult time.”

Read the full article at The New York Times online, nytimes.com.

