Know Them? Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards in Huntington Station, Police Say

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a duo who allegedly used a stolen credit card.

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Eight credit cards were stolen from a shopping cart at Costco, located at 625 Broadhollow Road in Melville, on Thursday, Sept. 14 around 12 p.m. 

Two people attempted to use the cards at Apple, located in the Walt Whitman Shops, in Huntington Station later that day. One purchase for approximately $2,300 was successful, police said.

The man was described as Hispanic in his mid-20s with a tattoo on his right leg and the woman was described as Hispanic and older than the man.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

