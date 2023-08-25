Overcast 72°

Know Him? West Babylon Man Wanted For Threatening To Stab Woman, Warrants

Police on Long Island are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for menacing a woman and for three additional warrants.

Know Him? Marlon Bulger is wanted for allegedly threatening to stab a woman. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Marlon Bulger, age 30, of West Babylon, has an active warrant for menacing for threatening to stab a woman with a knife in West Babylon on Tuesday, April 25, said the Suffolk County Police and Crimestoppers.

Bulger also has two warrants for aggravated harassment and another warrant. 

His last known address is in the Westminster Garden Apartments, located at 652 Sunrise Highway in West Babylon.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.

