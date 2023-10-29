Know Him? Man Wanted for Touching Woman In Bay Shore Store, Police Say

The incident took place in Bay Shore on Friday, Sept. 20 inside a Hobby Lobby.

According to police, the unidentified man forcibly touched a woman inside Hobby Lobby, at 2052 Sunrise Highway before running away.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

