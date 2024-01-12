Fair 48°

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Package Off Centerreach Porch

Police on Long Island are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly stole a package off the porch of a home.

Know him? Man wanted for stealing a package off of a Long Island porch.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Centerreach around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 on Eastwood Boulevard.

The package, containing shoes, was quickly taken by a man who fled in a blue car, Suffolk County Police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or Crime Alert online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

