Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Package Off Centerreach Porch

The incident took place in Centerreach around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 on Eastwood Boulevard.

The package, containing shoes, was quickly taken by a man who fled in a blue car, Suffolk County Police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or Crime Alert online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

