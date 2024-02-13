Snow Fog 34°

Know Him? Man Wanted For Setting Fire To Farmingville Business, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly set fire to a Long Island restaurant.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred in Farmingville around 4:50 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26 at Chubs Burgers, Burritos and Heroes, at 625 Horseblock Road.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives, the man set fire to the restaurant and then left the scene in a dark-colored Ram pickup truck.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

