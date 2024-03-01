Know Him? Delivery Driver Wanted For Damaging Miller Place Mailbox

The incident took place in Miller Place around 6:10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25 on Dogwood Lane.

Suffolk County Police and Crime Stoppers officers say an Uber Eats driver struck a mailbox and fled the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

