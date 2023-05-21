Hit-Run Crash: Bay Shore Woman, Age 42, Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle In Holtsville

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call regarding a body on the grass in Holtsville on the side of North Ocean Avenue, near Fish Road, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

The victim, Jennifer Bianco, age 42, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It was determined she was struck by a vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.