Partly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Hit-Run Crash: Bay Shore Woman, Age 42, Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle In Holtsville

Police are searching for a suspect after a Long Island woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Police are searching for a suspect after a Long Island woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Police are searching for a suspect after a Long Island woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call regarding a body on the grass in Holtsville on the side of North Ocean Avenue, near Fish Road, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

The victim, Jennifer Bianco, age 42, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

It was determined she was struck by a vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE