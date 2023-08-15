Overcast 76°

SHARE

Have You Seen Her? Alert Issued For Teen, Last Seen In Bay Shore Weeks Ago

A teenage girl from Long Island has been missing for nearly two weeks, prompting officials and advocacy groups to release an alert to help find her.

Jenna Ceruti, age 16, was last seen in Bay Shore on Wednesday, Aug. 2, officials said.
Jenna Ceruti, age 16, was last seen in Bay Shore on Wednesday, Aug. 2, officials said. Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Jenna Ceruti, a 16-year-old girl last seen in Bay Shore, has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to a release by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Ceruti is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not clear where in Bay Shore the teen was last seen, or what she may have been wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Ceruti’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact one of the following:

  • The NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678;
  • The Suffolk County Police at 1-631-852-6420; or
  • 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE