Have You Seen Her? Alert Issued For Teen, Last Seen In Bay Shore Weeks Ago

Jenna Ceruti, a 16-year-old girl last seen in Bay Shore, has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to a release by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Ceruti is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not clear where in Bay Shore the teen was last seen, or what she may have been wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Ceruti’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact one of the following:

The NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678;

The Suffolk County Police at 1-631-852-6420; or

911.

