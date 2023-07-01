'Fun Can Be Fatal': NY Police Announce Crackdown On Impaired Driving For Holiday

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and lasting until 3 a.m on Wednesday, July 5, the New York State Police will be heightening patrols in an effort to reduce the number of drunk and other impaired driving infractions, according to a release by the NYSP.

During the specialized enforcement period, drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols.

Additionally, troopers said they will be on the lookout for drivers using any type of electronic device while behind the wheel.

Officers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles, as the unmarked ones “allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving.”

“The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.

NYSP reported that during last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, 11,873 tickets were issued in total.

Furthermore, 187 were arrested for DWI and 775 crashes were investigated, including two fatalities.

Officials reminded drivers that the average cost of drinking and driving arrests can be up to $10,000. Drivers can lose their licenses, see higher insurance rates, towing costs, and may have to pay attorney’s fees.

Authorities also promoted the “Have A Plan” app, available for all major smartphone brands, which allows New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list.

