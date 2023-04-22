Flying High: Breeze Airways Expands Service Through Islip

Breeze Airways, which started flights just a couple of years ago, announced on Tuesday, April 18 via Twitter that it would be adding new routes from the Islip airport.

The new services will allow fliers to travel non-stop from Islip to the Raleigh-Durham airport in North Carolina, as well as Portland, Maine.

Before service was expanded, Breeze offered six destinations from Long Island MacArthur.

Founded by JetBlue CEO David Neeleman, Breeze Airways first took off in May 2021.

The brand promotes itself as “nice, new, and nonstop,” emphasizing that it believes in accessibility and genuine kindness when it comes to flying. It started as a regional airline, serving the Eastern and Southern US.

Since then, the airline has been rapidly expanding its services to 30 destinations across the country, with plans to add four more destinations and 20 more routes by the end of summer 2023.

Passengers can start booking trips to the new destinations now, with the first available flights departing at the end of June.

