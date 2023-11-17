Fair 56°

SHARE

First-Ever 'Vampire Virus' Discovered In US: Here's What It Is

A so-called "Vampire Virus" that latches onto and expands into other viruses has been identified in the United States for the first time.

<p>The newly discovered satellite virus latched onto its helper virus in an image by professor Tagide deCarvalho of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.</p>

The newly discovered satellite virus latched onto its helper virus in an image by professor Tagide deCarvalho of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: University of Maryland-Baltimore County/Tagide deCarvalho
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The discovery came from a student project led by professor Tagide deCarvalho at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County which is outlined in the Journal of the International Society for Microbial Ecology.

The so-called MiniFlayer "viral hitchhiker" was found about 30 miles northwest of Washington, DC in a soil sample in Poolesville, Maryland after a virus satellite they named MindFlayer was detected in 2019.

"No one had ever seen one virus latching onto another virus, until anomalous sequencing results sent a UMBC team down a rabbit hole leading to a first-of-its-kind discovery," reads a report on the discovery by UMBC.

"Yes, viruses can actually get sick," according to a report in Scientific America. "Even better, as karmic justice would have it, the culprits turn out to be other viruses."

Click here to read the complete report on the discovery.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE