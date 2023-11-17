First-Ever 'Vampire Virus' Discovered In US: Here's What It Is

The discovery came from a student project led by professor Tagide deCarvalho at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County which is outlined in the Journal of the International Society for Microbial Ecology.

The so-called MiniFlayer "viral hitchhiker" was found about 30 miles northwest of Washington, DC in a soil sample in Poolesville, Maryland after a virus satellite they named MindFlayer was detected in 2019.

"No one had ever seen one virus latching onto another virus, until anomalous sequencing results sent a UMBC team down a rabbit hole leading to a first-of-its-kind discovery," reads a report on the discovery by UMBC.

"Yes, viruses can actually get sick," according to a report in Scientific America. "Even better, as karmic justice would have it, the culprits turn out to be other viruses."

