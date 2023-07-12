Fatal Hit-Run Crash: 48-Year-Old Struck By SUV, Sedan Near Walgreens In Shirley

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 in Shirley.

That's when a man was crossing the roadway northbound, in front of Walgreens at 863 Montauk Highway, when he was struck by an SUV heading westbound that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim was then run over by a westbound sedan, which fled northbound on William Floyd Parkway.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old David Arnold, was transported by Suffolk County PD medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Arnold was homeless.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

