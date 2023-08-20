Fatal Crash: Shoreham 54-Year-Old ID'd After Car Hits Pole, Tree In Port Jefferson Station

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 in Port Jefferson Station.

The victim was driving a 2012 Hyundai Genesis southbound on Route 112, near Washington Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a telephone pole and a fire hydrant, and then crashed into a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Christopher W. McGuckin, age 54, of Shoreham, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

