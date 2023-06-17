Light Rain 66°

Fatal Crash: 58-Year-Old From Ronkonkoma ID'd After Pickup Track Slams Into Tree In Commack

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.

Vanderbilt Parkway, near Redleaf Lane in Commack.
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, June 17 in Commack.

A man was driving a 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Vanderbilt Parkway, near Redleaf Lane, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Edward Riley, age 58, of Ronkonkoma, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

