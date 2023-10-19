Fatal Crash: 43-Year-Old From Copiague ID'd As Victim In 2-Vehicle North Amityville Collision

It happened in North Amityville around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The victim was riding a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on New Highway when he struck a southbound 2021 Dodge ProMaster van, driven by a 38-year-old Copiague resident who was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Albany Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Wilmer Castillo, age 43, of Copiague, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge was alone in the vehicle and was uninjured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

