Mostly Cloudy 47°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: 43-Year-Old From Copiague ID'd As Victim In 2-Vehicle North Amityville Collision

Police are investigating a fatal crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

Police are investigating a fatal crash on a busy Long Island roadway.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on a busy Long Island roadway. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened in North Amityville around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The victim was riding a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on New Highway when he struck a southbound 2021 Dodge ProMaster van, driven by a 38-year-old Copiague resident who was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Albany Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Wilmer Castillo, age 43, of Copiague, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Dodge was alone in the vehicle and was uninjured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE