Fatal Crash: 29-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Smithtown

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday, July 24 in Smithtown.

The victim, a 29-year-old, was operating a motorized scooter on Route 25A, south of the area of Willow Ridge Drive, when he lost control of the scooter, which struck the right curb, causing him to fall off the scooter and strike his head on the pavement, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Ryan Clancy, of Kings Park, was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

