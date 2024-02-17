Fair 31°

Fatal Crash: 28-Year-Old Wyandanch Woman ID'd As Victim On Montauk Highway In Oakdale

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle midday crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

The area where the crash happened in front of&nbsp;1320 Montauk Highway in Oakdale.

The crash happened Saturday, Feb. 17 in Oakdale.

The victim was driving a 2016 Honda Civic eastbound on Montauk Highway when she lost control of the car  and then struck a tree at approximately 12:35 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, identified as Nyree Walker, age 28, of Wyandanch, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

