Fatal Crash: 28-Year-Old Wyandanch Woman ID'd As Victim On Montauk Highway In Oakdale

The crash happened Saturday, Feb. 17 in Oakdale.

The victim was driving a 2016 Honda Civic eastbound on Montauk Highway when she lost control of the car and then struck a tree at approximately 12:35 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, identified as Nyree Walker, age 28, of Wyandanch, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

