Fatal Crash: 19-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Vehicle Hits Tree

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a teenage Long Island resident dead.

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a teenage Long Island resident dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, May 25 in Rocky Point.

A 19-year-old was operating a 2007 Honda motorcycle southbound on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, north of Whisky Road, when the motorcycle struck rumble strips on the edge of the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist then lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to police.

The victim, identified as Timothy Ross, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

