False Claims Of Gunman Leads To West Islip Woman's Arrest, Officer Accident: Police

On Friday, June 16 at approximately 2:20 p.m., Suffolk County Police received a 911 call from West Islip resident Melissa O’Brien, aged 32, with reports that two men with guns were inside her Gladstone Avenue home.

Officers reported to the scene, where O’Brien again stated that there were armed men in her house, causing the responding officers to surround the home.

After a short while, a family member, seeing the activity outside, reportedly exited the house and told officers that there was nobody inside the home. Police checked the house and confirmed that there was nobody inside.

Suffolk County officers also reported that an officer responding to the scene of the false crime got into a car accident at Saxon Avenue and Union Boulevard in Bay Shore

She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the other driver was unharmed.

O’Brien was charged with falsely reporting an incident.

She is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, July 6.

