Eastport 25-Year-Old Driving Drunk Attempts To Run Another Vehicle Off Montauk Highway: Police

At about 10:50 p.m. Friday, April 29, police observed a vehicle operating erratically and then attempting to run another vehicle off the roadway on Montauk Highway in the area of East Pond Lane, in the hamlet of Eastport.

The vehicle was also observed committing a series of other vehicle and traffic violations, according to Southampton Town Police Sgt. Michael Walsh.

A patrol officer initiated a traffic stop, and the driver was taken into custody for reckless driving.

During a subsequent investigation, it was learned the driver William Castillo-Castro, age 25, of Eastport, was also intoxicated by alcohol and driving with a suspended license, police said.

Castillo-Castro was arrested and taken to police HQ in Hampton Bays for processing.

During transport, Castillo-Castro intentionally broke a seatbelt in the police vehicle, according to Walsh.

Castillo-Castro was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated,

Reckless driving,

Aggravated unlicensed,

Criminal mischief,

Several vehicle and traffic violations.

He was held for morning arraignment and ultimately released on his own recognizance.

