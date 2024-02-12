Duo From Port Jefferson, Middle Island Nabbed For String Of Suffolk County Business Burglaries

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives, Frank Costa, age 54, of Port Jefferson, and Jon Pucci, age 29, of Middle Island, were apprehended in Centereach for allegedly committing the following burglaries during which cash and cigarettes were stolen:

Shell, located at 1511 Middle Country Road in Ridge, on Friday, Feb. 9

Kings Park Auto Care, located at 189 Main Street in Kings Park, on Tuesday, Jan. 30

Back Country Deli, located at 70 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, on Wednesday, Jan. 24

Ideal Food Basket, located at 500 Jefferson Plaza in Port Jefferson, on Friday, Jan. 12

DJM Laundry Services, located at 1 Glenmere Lane in Coram, on Friday, Jan. 12

Citgo, located at 3200 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, on Sunday, Dec. 31

Gulf, located at 240 W. Main St. in Smithtown, on Friday, Dec. 29

BP Gas, located at 1470 Middle Country Road, in Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 26

USA Gas, located at 1146 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, on Monday, Dec. 11

Jiffy Lube, located at 5228 Route 347 in Port Jefferson Station, on Friday, July 21

They were also charged in connection with an attempted burglary at USA Gas, located at 1146 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Costa and Pucci were charged with 10 counts of:

Burglary, third degree;

Attempted burglary, third degree.

They were held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.