Do You Know Him? Patchogue Hospital Searches For Clues To Identify “Unknown Male”

The man has been at the Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue since Wednesday, April 12, according to a Facebook post shared by the page IAC NY.

According to the post, which was written by hospital Vice President Ellen Mullally, the man had no identification on him when he was brought to the hospital and could not tell staff who he was.

“He is a docile patient who exhibits some OCD traits and behaviors,” wrote Mullally. It is unclear whether the man does not remember his identity or if he is unable to communicate verbally.

The post writes that he was found near the Long Island Railroad Station so it's uncertain where he lives, but that “he seemed well cared for.”

On the Friday after the post was published, Mullally added an update to say that some believe to have seen the man in their neighborhood and think his name is Marvin.

He also may be of Salvadorian origin, Mullally wrote.

Anyone who recognizes the man can contact Long Island Community Hospital by calling 631-654-7100.

Mullally provides additional contact on the full post, which can be viewed here.

