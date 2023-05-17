Deer Park Man Accused Of Stalking Several Women For Years

Joseph Mathews, age 49, of Deer Park, was arrested just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, and was charged with four counts of stalking, a second-degree felony.

Four women separately contacted police reporting they received sexually inappropriate phone calls and messages from an unknown man dating back to April 2020, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation, Suffolk County PD Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers said they determined Mathews had been searching for women through local business and neighborhood pages online and found their contact information on the internet.

"Over the course of three years, he called the four women hundreds of times and sent numerous messages, mostly sexual in nature," Suffolk County Police said.

Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers executed a search warrant at Mathews' home.

Mathews was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 17.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Mathews to call the Fifth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8526.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.