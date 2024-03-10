Dangerous Winds, Snow Squalls Will Follow Potent Storm

Sunday, March 10 will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and a chance of rain showers.

Behind the storm, stronger winds will arrive around daybreak on Monday, March 11, and continue through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds out of the Northwest between 25 to 35 miles per hour will be accompanied by gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. For areas where the strongest gusts are expected, see the image above from AccuWeather.com.

A High Wind Watch from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday covers areas throughout the Northeast.

For a look at areas in the Northeast where snow squalls and snow flurries are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, click on the second image above.

Clouds will gradually dissipate on Monday as the sun returns amid the windy conditions, with a high temperature in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday, March 12, and Wednesday, March 13 will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the low 50s to mid-50s.

The outlook for Thursday, March 14 calls for warmer temperatures that will climb just above the 60-degree mark in other parts of the region with mostly sunny skies.

