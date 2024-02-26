Fair 42°

Central Islip Contractor Accused Of Stealing $30K From Clients

A Long Island contractor has been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from four clients without completing construction projects over the past three years.

Olger Conce Guambana  Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A 75-year-old woman reported to police on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, that she had hired Olger Conce Guambana to do work at her home and it was not completed as agreed, Suffolk County Police said. 

Conce Guambana age 48, of Central Islip, then used a bad check to issue a partial refund and stopped all further communication with the woman, police added.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, Conce Guambana was also found to have fraudulently taken money from at least three other victims since August 2020. 

In total, he has stolen more than $30,000 from the four victims, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 25, Conce Guambana was arrested and charged with:

  • Scheme to defraud in the first degree, a felony;
  • Four counts of grand larceny in the third degree, a felony;
  • Issuing a bad check, a misdemeanor.

He was held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Feb. 26.

Police say Conce Guambana, who also goes by the name Eddie or Ed, has used several company names in the past few years, including:

  • Dlugos Construction, 
  • R.O.J. Remodeling & Construction Corp., 
  • O.C. Remodeling & Construction Corp, 
  • USA Painting & Contracting, 
  • Edwards Finishing Carpentry LLC. 

Anyone who may have been a victim of Conce Guambana is asked to contact the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

