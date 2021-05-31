Uncle Louie's G's Opens New Long Island Eatery

Hey, ice cream is calling Long Islanders with the opening of a new sweet shop just in time for the summer heat.

Local residents Alex and Danielle Petito and Steven and Joann Feinberg opened Uncle Louie G’s of Oceanside, a sweet shop where you can “feel like a kid again” in the heart of town on Saturday, May 22.

This is the third location of the Uncle Louie G’s franchise on Long Island (the others have different owners and are located in Fire Island and Lindenhurst) making it the first to open in Nassau County.

Located in a shopping center, Uncle Louie G’s offers a menu filled with more than 80 flavors including sugar-free, no sugar added and vegan/non-dairy items, as well as a variety of Kosher items.

The all-day menu features 35 flavors of dairy-based ice cream, 23 flavors of dairy-based ices, 24 flavors of non-dairy (Parve Kosher) ices, and four flavors of vegan ice cream.

Menu highlights include cantaloupe; honeydew; kiwi; Brooklyn cheesecake; Creamolata; pralines and cream and rum raisin.

Ice cream is available in a waffle cone or bowl, various-sized cups, as well as pints and quarts.

Italian ices are available in various sized cups, pints, quarts, and party buckets (80 oz).

Additional offerings include Specialty sundaes, milkshakes, smoothies, and floats (Root Beer or Coke).

The inviting shop is adorned with red, white, and blue interior accents to complement the company logo.

Blue walls are decorated with colorful rainbow sprinkles, honing in on the “feel like a kid again” slogan.

Uncle Louie G’s is located in Oceanside at 3384 Long Beach Road.

