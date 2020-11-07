New Whole Foods Opens On Long Island

A new Whole Foods Market has opened on Long Island.

The 57,000-square-foot store is in Garden City, located at 867 E. Gate Blvd, and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Its first day of business was Thursday, Nov. 5.

It's the fifth Whole Foods Long Island location, with the others in Commack, Jericho, Lake Grove, and Manhasset.

According to a press release by Whole Foods, special features of the new Garden City store include:

Coffee bar featuring on-tap nitro cold brew and rotating tea flavors. Seasonal offerings for fall include pumpkin spice lattes, golden harvest lattes and maple cold brew.

Juice bar offering smoothies and rotating seasonal juices on tap.

Produce department offering a wide array of organic and conventional fresh fruits and vegetables, including greens from local growers like Satur Farms and Urban Roots and mushrooms from Smallhold.

Floral department offering a wide selection of plants and flowers, including orchids and succulents from local supplier, Plainview Growers.

Full-service butcher featuring made-in-house sausages and dry-aged beef, as well as locally sourced options from suppliers like grass-fed beef from Simply Grazin’ and local, artisan-made sausage from Brooklyn Cured.

Seafood counter featuring sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed fresh and frozen seafood, made-in-house crab cakes and lobster rolls. Local options include smoked salmon from Acme Smoked Fish and stuffed clams, scallops and portabellos from Lagniappe Foods.

Specialty food selection overseen by an in-store cheesemonger who can offer expertise and recommendations for any request or occasion. Local products include cheese from Crown Finish Caves, salami from Reunion Foods, fresh pastas by Severino Pasta Company and chocolate bars from Kosterino.

Selection of more than 350 beers, including offerings from local producers like Montauk Brewing Company and Barrier Brewing Company.

Grocery department featuring more than 100 local suppliers, many of which are new to Whole Foods Market, like Filipino sauces from Fila Manila and A2 milk, which is rich in beta-casein protein, from Family Farmstead Dairy.

In-house bakery offering pies, cookies, cakes and items for special diets, as well as sliced breads from local bakery Bread Alone, pastries from Pain D’Avignon and gluten-free, dairy-free red velvet cake from By The Way Bakery.

Prepared foods section offering a wide selection of grab-and-go products including sushi, organic rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, square pizza and made-to-order sandwiches.

Wellness and Beauty section featuring bulk soaps, bath bombs whipped soap scrubs from Bodhi and a selection of home products like and candles from LUX Naturals and tableware from Keiko Inouye Pottery.

