New Suffolk County Cookie Shop Offers Unique, Stuffed Creations

A new cookie shop that opened its doors this summer is bringing its colorful, tasty treats to Long Island.

Chonky Cookies, located in Lindenhurst, began its first full weeks in operation in August, according to owner Heather Friedfertig.

Cookies & Cream 🍪 what weekend special flavor do you hope to see this weekend in store?! Come visit us in person this... Posted by Chonky Cookies on Monday, August 9, 2021

Friedfertig said she got the idea for the business during the pandemic when she was spending a lot of time baking for friends and family.

She said her friends enjoyed her creations and urged her to make an Instagram to show them off. She said she and her fiancé were trying to think of funny names for the business when they thought of "Chonky Cookies."

The business began online and grew from there through her posts and through word-of-mouth.

So far, Friedfertig said the most popular flavors have been s'mores, cookies & cream, the "Joe" cookie, which is a classic chocolate chip, and the Bada Bing, a cookie made with an almond-infused dough, raspberry jam, and a rainbow cookie inside.

Friedfertig said she thinks what makes the cookies special is that they each have their own unique base dough, and they're all larger, stuffed cookies that are still small enough for people to finish.

“I try to make sure that every single cookie is just completely unique," she said.

Friedfertig said she's seen a positive response from the Lindenhurst community and everyone has been welcoming. She said she's also grateful for all the help she's received from friends and family.

“It’s been wild. We’re running out of flavors back-to-back," she said. "We’re so thankful and we really didn’t imagine it could be this awesome so far. It’s really cool.”

The cookie shop is located at 646A Wellwood Ave. Learn more about the business here.

