New Bakery/Café To Open At Long Island Shopping Center

A new bakery and café is set to open at a Long Island shopping center this year.

The French Workshop Artisan Bakery will open a new location in Wantagh at the Willow Wood Shoppes, located at 1187 Wantagh Avenue, Breslin Realty announced on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The bakery is scheduled to open sometime this year, and the space is still being built, the company said.

The French Workshop also has locations in Plainview, Bayside, and Garden City.

The bakery, which offers a variety of pastries, macarons, cakes, and other desserts, will occupy 3,750 square feet at the new location, Breslin Realty said.

