Nationwide Recall Issued For Hand Sanitizer Brand Due To Potential Contamination

A company has recalled bottles of hand sanitizer that may be contaminated with methanol.

Adam's Polishes LLC recalled several lots of Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer after FDA testing found that lot 133475 contains undeclared methanol, the company announced on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Find the list of recalled lot numbers here.

The hand sanitizer products were distributed nationwide to online customers between June 2020 and March 2022, Adam's Polishes said.

The company said those who accidentally ingest the products are at risk of methanol poisoning, which can cause comas, seizures, permanent blindness, or death.

Adam's Polishes said as of the announcement, it has not received any reports of injuries or illnesses linked to the recalled products.

The hand sanitizers are packaged in spray bottles for four-ounce, eight-ounce, and 16-ounce products and jugs for gallon bottles.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and dispose of them in accordance with local regulations, the company said.

Those who purchased the recalled products can email Adam’s Polishes with a request for credit at hs@adamspolishes.com.

