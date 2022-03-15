Bay Shore Restaurant Permanently Closes After Eight Years

The owners of a Long Island restaurant and tequila bar have announced plans to permanently close the eatery after eight years in business.

Pico Tequila Grill, a Mexican restaurant in Bay Shore, made the announcement on Sunday, March 13.

The restaurant is located at 19 West Main St.

The owners also operate a location at 1920 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, which remains open.

"We want to thank all our loyal customers that have supported us through the years," the announcement from the restaurant reads. "We hope to see you at our Eastnorthport location for all your taco and margarita cravings."

