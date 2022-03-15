Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Business

Bay Shore Restaurant Permanently Closes After Eight Years

Nicole Valinote
Pico Tequila Grill, located at 19 West Main St. in Bay Shore
Pico Tequila Grill, located at 19 West Main St. in Bay Shore Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of a Long Island restaurant and tequila bar have announced plans to permanently close the eatery after eight years in business.

Pico Tequila Grill, a Mexican restaurant in Bay Shore, made the announcement on Sunday, March 13.

The restaurant is located at 19 West Main St.

The owners also operate a location at 1920 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, which remains open.

"We want to thank all our loyal customers that have supported us through the years," the announcement from the restaurant reads. "We hope to see you at our Eastnorthport location for all your taco and margarita cravings."

