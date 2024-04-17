Fair 41°

SHARE

Bridgehampton Man Charged In Road Road Incident

A Long Island man was charged with a road rage-type incident in which he allegedly threatened two people with a knife and damaged their car, police said.

A Bridgehampton man was charged with allegedly threatening two people during a road rage-type incident.&nbsp;&nbsp;

A Bridgehampton man was charged with allegedly threatening two people during a road rage-type incident.  

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The dispute occurred in Bridgehampton around 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, on the Montauk Highway.

According to Sgt. Nicholas Badagliacca of the Southampton Police, officers responded to a report of two individuals in the roadway between Corwith Avenue and Bridgehampton.

An investigation found that Brian K. Conforti, age 55, of Bridgehampton had gotten into an altercation with two people in a passing vehicle as he was walking on Montauk Highway. 

During the dispute, Conforti threatened the victims with a small pocket knife and then damaged their vehicle with the knife, Badagliacca said.

 Conforti was arrested at the scene and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Menacing
  • Criminal mischief

He was held overnight for arraignment on Wednesday, April 17 at the Southampton Town Justice Court.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE