The dispute occurred in Bridgehampton around 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, on the Montauk Highway.

According to Sgt. Nicholas Badagliacca of the Southampton Police, officers responded to a report of two individuals in the roadway between Corwith Avenue and Bridgehampton.

An investigation found that Brian K. Conforti, age 55, of Bridgehampton had gotten into an altercation with two people in a passing vehicle as he was walking on Montauk Highway.

During the dispute, Conforti threatened the victims with a small pocket knife and then damaged their vehicle with the knife, Badagliacca said.

Conforti was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

Criminal mischief

He was held overnight for arraignment on Wednesday, April 17 at the Southampton Town Justice Court.

