Anti-Semitic Graffiti: Oakdale Police Search For Quartet Responsible

The burglars, a group of four males, were first captured on video entering the building of 150 Idle Hour Boulevard in Oakdale (previously home to Dowling College) on Saturday, May 27 at around 11 p.m.

Video footage then captured the group again on Monday, May 29 shortly before 11 p.m. walking through the abandoned building.

Suffolk County Police learned of the incidents on Tuesday, May 30, and reported that the group painted anti-Semitic graffiti on the walls.

In videos shared with Daily Voice, the four men can be seen wearing various hooded jackets, sandals, baseball hats, and backpacks.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.