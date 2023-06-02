Fair 79°

Anti-Semitic Graffiti: Oakdale Police Search For Quartet Responsible

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating four people who they say were seen leaving anti-Semitic graffiti on a former Long Island college building.

Four men, captured in building footage, were seen entering an abandoned college building and leaving anti-Semitic graffiti, police said. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The burglars, a group of four males, were first captured on video entering the building of 150 Idle Hour Boulevard in Oakdale (previously home to Dowling College) on Saturday, May 27 at around 11 p.m.

Video footage then captured the group again on Monday, May 29 shortly before 11 p.m. walking through the abandoned building.

Suffolk County Police learned of the incidents on Tuesday, May 30, and reported that the group painted anti-Semitic graffiti on the walls.

In videos shared with Daily Voice, the four men can be seen wearing various hooded jackets, sandals, baseball hats, and backpacks.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app. 

