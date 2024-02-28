Fog/Mist 53°

Alert Issued For Central Islip Man Missing Days

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man with Alzheimer's who they say went missing after leaving a Long Island hospital.

Darryl Clark.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Darryl Clark, age 68, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 in Bay Shore, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 12:30 p.m. that day, Clark was spotted leaving South Shore University Hospital.

The Central Islip man, who police said has Alzheimer’s, is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a gray and burgundy sweatsuit with a blue coat and black sneakers.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding Clark’s whereabouts to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

