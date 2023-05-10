43-Year-Old From Moriches Dies After Crashing Into Tree, Pole In Mastic Beach

He was driving a 2022 Hyundai in Mastic Beach northbound on Mastic Road, just north of Blanco Drive, when it is believed he suffered a medical event and lost control of the vehicle at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Suffolk County Police said.

The car crossed through the southbound traffic lanes and onto a curb before striking a tree and a utility pole, according to police.

The man, identified as Brian Baker, age 43, of Moriches, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Mastic Beach Ambulance Company.

A 16-year-old female passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene into the custody of family, police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

