38-Year-Old Charged After Fatal Overnight Brentwood Crash

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

The man was driving a 2017 Kia Forte in Brentwood eastbound on Suffolk Avenue when the vehicle struck the victim in the roadway in front of 500 Suffolk Ave. at approximately 11 p.m.

The man who was struck, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Third Squad detectives charged Ian Fox, age 38, of Brentwood, with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and eight suspensions on six separate dates.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later.

The Kia was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

