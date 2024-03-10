3 Store Clerks Accused Of Selling Alcohol To Minors In Suffolk County

The detail was conducted from around 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. : Friday, March 8 in parts of Suffolk County.

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County PD Crime Section officers conducted the investigationcinto the sale of vape products and alcohol to minors in the First Precinct.

Ten businesses were checked for compliance, and violations were found at three of them.

Police charged the following employees with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, a misdemeanor, after they allegedly sold alcohol to a minor:

Abu Taher, age 33, of Deer Park, an employee at EXPRESS Gas, located at 1901 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park.

Mohit Kumar, age 22, of Farmingdale, an employee at Valero, located at 355 Bay Shore Road in Bay Shore. He was also charged with false personation.

Lovejeet Singh, age 19, of West Babylon, an employee at Shell, located at 1160 Straight Path in West Babylon.

All three were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

