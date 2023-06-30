Serious Crash: 22-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim In West Babylon

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30 in West Babylon, according to Suffolk County Police.

Julia Karatnytsky, a 22-year-old from West Babylon, was riding her bike southbound on 11th Avenue near the intersection of Herzel Boulevard.

An oncoming 2004 Dodge Ram truck, traveling east on Herzel Boulevard, struck her.

Karatnytsky was taken to a local hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition. The driver of the car was not injured, and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

