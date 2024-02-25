21-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In Brentwood Crash

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 in Brentwood.

A 21-year-old Brentwood woman was driving a 2010 Honda Civic westbound on Suffolk Avenue when her vehicle struck an eastbound 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on at the intersection of Wicks Road, Suffolk County Police said.

She was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 24-year-old Westbury man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

